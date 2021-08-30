Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 906.5% during the first quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded up $22.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,913.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,906.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,677.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

