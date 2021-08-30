Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $11.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,891.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,919.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

