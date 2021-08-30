AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

