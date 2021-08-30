AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 178,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.93. 109,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

