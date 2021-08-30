Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post $62.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. Alphatec reported sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $238.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $295.69 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $305.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

ATEC opened at $13.10 on Monday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $10,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

