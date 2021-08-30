Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

