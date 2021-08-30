Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,461.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

