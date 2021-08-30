American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 261,301 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $595,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

