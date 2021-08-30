American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.68 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,453,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,678,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.8% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.