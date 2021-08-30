American Century Companies Inc. Has $929.99 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,055,466 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.19% of Aptiv worth $929,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.09. 5,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,345. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

