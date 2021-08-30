American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,419,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of Atmos Energy worth $520,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.20. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

