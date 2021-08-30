American Century Companies Inc. Sells 336,237 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $483,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hubbell by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 126.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.96. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,482. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $208.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

