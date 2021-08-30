American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,770,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 386,833 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $788,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.78 on Monday, reaching $164.87. 28,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,484. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

