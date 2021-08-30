American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Express by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $4.39 on Monday, reaching $164.26. 2,579,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

