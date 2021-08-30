American Well (NYSE:AMWL) versus OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) Critical Survey

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get American Well alerts:

This table compares American Well and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -79.09% -15.41% -14.11% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

This table compares American Well and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million 10.41 -$224.43 million ($2.27) -4.63 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.43 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Well and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well presently has a consensus price target of $24.39, suggesting a potential upside of 132.05%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.