Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

