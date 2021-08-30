Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $10,680,600.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. 54,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.35. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

