Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $10,680,600.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. 54,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.35. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.00.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
