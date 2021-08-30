Analog Century Management LP Has $8.07 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Analog Century Management LP lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 3.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 108,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,022. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.