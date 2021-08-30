Analysts Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $6,988,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

