Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

