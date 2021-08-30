Analysts Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.68. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 422.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,403,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $234,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

COG opened at $15.63 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

