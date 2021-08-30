Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Dropbox stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,053. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

