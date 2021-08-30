Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce $235.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $240.40 million. BankUnited reported sales of $223.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $934.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.70 million to $948.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $991.91 million, with estimates ranging from $941.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $42.87 on Monday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

