Analysts Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $89.49. 203,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,107. CGI has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

