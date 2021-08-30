Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.09. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 53,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,805. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

