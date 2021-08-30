Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report sales of $80.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.40 million to $81.39 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $77.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $310.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

