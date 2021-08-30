Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce $4.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.64 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.68 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 351,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,499. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter worth $75,097,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 47.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 34.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

