Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is $0.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

DRNA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,953. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

