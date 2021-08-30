Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $683.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce sales of $683.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.40 million to $688.37 million. ManTech International reported sales of $636.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,982 shares of company stock worth $2,766,584 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

MANT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

