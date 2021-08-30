Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.46. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMBK stock remained flat at $$25.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,875. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

