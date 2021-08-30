Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.11. 11,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.46.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

