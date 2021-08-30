Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Billion

Brokerages expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $12.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.76 billion and the lowest is $11.69 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $10.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $48.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.38 billion to $49.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.95 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $690,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,952. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

