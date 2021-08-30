Analysts Set Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Price Target at GBX 598

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 598 ($7.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AVST opened at GBX 601.40 ($7.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 555.57. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

