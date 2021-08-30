Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Target Price at $74.63

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. 9,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

