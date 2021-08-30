Analysts Set Expectations for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 114.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.55.

Shares of BURL opened at $309.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.35. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after buying an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

