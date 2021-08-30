Analysts Set FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target at $11.40

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

OPFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. 6,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,928. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

