Analysts Set Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) PT at $25.29

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, increased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:OUT opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $27,259,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $2,317,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $6,031,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 566.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 764,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 190.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

