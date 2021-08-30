Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $317.82

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.91.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.95. The company had a trading volume of 689,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $338.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.