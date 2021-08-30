Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $46.13

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 2,266.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 705,014 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Teradata by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after buying an additional 668,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,030,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. 2,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.