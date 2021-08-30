Analyzing BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment 59.49% 7.70% 4.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and BlackRock Capital Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment $67.12 million 4.58 -$103.85 million $0.49 8.47

Bowman Consulting Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bowman Consulting Group and BlackRock Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.33%. BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.41%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Bowman Consulting Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation. It provides financing in the form of equity, mezzanine and debt investments with an investment size ranging from $10 million to $50 million.

