Andrew Alcock Acquires 184,541 Shares of HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) insider Andrew Alcock acquired 184,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.57 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of A$1,028,446.99 ($734,605.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

