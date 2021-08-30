Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Holdings Raised by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Angi by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Angi by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 926,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,718. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -134.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

