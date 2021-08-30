Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $285.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $285.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

