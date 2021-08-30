Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

