Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 15,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.