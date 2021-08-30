Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after buying an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.39. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.