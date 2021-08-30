Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

ARAV opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.08. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aravive during the first quarter worth $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the first quarter worth $149,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aravive by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aravive by 280.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

