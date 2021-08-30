Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 25,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total value of $9,252,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $372.86 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

