Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEC stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -187.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.45.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

