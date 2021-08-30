Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.07 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

CROX stock opened at $146.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

